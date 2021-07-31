Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

