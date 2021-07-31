Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) vs. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Critical Analysis

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

47.7% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Advent Technologies and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 139.62%. QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 104.42%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advent Technologies and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 408.18 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -86.56 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -58.74

Advent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% QuantumScape N/A -24.93% -14.12%

Summary

Advent Technologies beats QuantumScape on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.