Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

