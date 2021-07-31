Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.