Advisor Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

