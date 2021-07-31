Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,140 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 20.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

