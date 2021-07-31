Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 6,092 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $340,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $226,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 27,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 55.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.15 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.