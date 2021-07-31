Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $296.15 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

