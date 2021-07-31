Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $708,775.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,308,695 shares of company stock worth $363,044,965.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

