Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 254.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

