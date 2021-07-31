Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.09% of Stamps.com worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after purchasing an additional 328,305 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 215,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $326.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $503,932.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total transaction of $1,625,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,668 shares of company stock worth $49,803,703. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

