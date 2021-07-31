Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $491.34 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.46.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

