Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,664 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW opened at $204.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $212.41. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.