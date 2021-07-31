Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 26,858 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,736 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOB. Raymond James raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

