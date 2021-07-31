Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 356 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,568.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,414.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,480.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

