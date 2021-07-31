Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $43.30 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86.

