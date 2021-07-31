Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,218,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $263.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.57 and a fifty-two week high of $263.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.20.

