Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,166 shares of company stock valued at $42,572,499 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $253.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

