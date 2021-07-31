Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 211.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,244 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.94 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.48.

