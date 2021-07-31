Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Okta by 175.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Okta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after buying an additional 224,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after buying an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $247.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

