Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $167.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $168.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24.

