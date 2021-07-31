Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,589,000.

SCHD opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

