Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Generac by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,905,000 after buying an additional 103,922 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Generac by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Generac by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

GNRC stock opened at $419.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

