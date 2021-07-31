Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $160.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

