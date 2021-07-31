Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

