Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

