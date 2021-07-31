Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $492.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

