Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 17,366 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.13% of Fulgent Genetics worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,784,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

