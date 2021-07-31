Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 37,025 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 178.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,942,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

