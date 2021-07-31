Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 4,565 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,299,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

NYSE PM opened at $100.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

