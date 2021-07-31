Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

VLUE stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

