Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

