Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 10,153 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 42.6% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 22,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 99,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

