Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $158.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $91.72 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.