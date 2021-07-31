Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,382 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after acquiring an additional 358,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,092,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

