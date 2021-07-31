Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,848 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

