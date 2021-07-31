Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,670 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $993,946,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.