Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Down 30.5% in July

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

