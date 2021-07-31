Aeternity (AE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.30 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $37.52 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,928,941 coins and its circulating supply is 341,107,998 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

