Aeternity Market Cap Hits $33.99 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $33.99 million and $4.81 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00025430 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,806,480 coins and its circulating supply is 340,985,536 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

