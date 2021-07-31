Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,212. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 112,166 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

