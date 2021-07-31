AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AGL Energy stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets; Wholesale Markets; Group Operations; and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.