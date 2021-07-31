AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for about 1.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

AGNC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.87. 7,724,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

