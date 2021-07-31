Aion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.80 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Aion has a market capitalization of $65.43 million and $8.80 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,338.96 or 0.99922087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00030984 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.61 or 0.00980849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00372249 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.00402041 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,038,114 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.