Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in July

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFLYY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.