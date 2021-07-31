Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of Air Lease worth $64,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 88,254 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 155,985 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

AL opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

