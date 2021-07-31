Airbloc (ABL) Price Hits $0.0189 on Major Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $9,637.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00055962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.58 or 0.00805986 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00085509 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

ABL is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.