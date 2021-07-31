AirSwap (AST) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $21.07 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

