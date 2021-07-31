Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 32.0% in July

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akumin during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $224.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

