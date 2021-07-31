Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:AGI remained flat at $$8.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,991. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after buying an additional 1,211,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,626,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,151,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

